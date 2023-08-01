Videos by OutKick

Before WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg ever stepped into the ring, he spent five years in and out of the NFL as a defensive tackle. Now, more than three decades later, his son Gage is trying to follow in his shoes.

Gage Goldberg, a linebacker prospect in the college football recruiting Class of 2024, received an opportunity to play for the greatest dynasty of the modern era last week. Nick Saban and his staff offered him the chance to join the Alabama Crimson Tide as a Preferred Walk On.

Gage and his legendary father swung by Tuscaloosa and chopped it up with the one of the greatest coaches of all-time. They left with a PWO offer!

Gage, who stands 6-foot-0, 205 pounds plays middle linebacker for Boerne Champion High School in Texas. Although he may not have the accolades of his father, who played defensive tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs in the late ’80s and spent time with the Rams, Falcons and Panthers, the heir to the Spear and Jackhammer throne is a bruiser just like his dad!

Gage holds one scholarship opportunity with the University of San Diego on the FCS level, but has his senior season to continue to prove his value. He does not hold a D-I offer— yet.

Gage Goldberg’s recruitment is starting to pick up.

While in Tuscaloosa, Gage put on the full fit for a photoshoot and looked the part. His father, who won multiple belts with the WCW and WWE, threw on Saban’s signature fall camp straw hat and hopped in some of the pics as well.

Now that Saban is in the mix, other programs are surely soon to follow— whether with a scholarship or PWO spot. Gage’s recruitment is just getting started and, worst case scenario, he arrives in the Yellowhammer State with a chip on his shoulder ready to suit up for the best program in modern history. Not a bad fallback plan!