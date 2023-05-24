Goldberg Suffers Head Wound, Bloodies Face In Tractor Accident

Videos by OutKick

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg wrestled in hundreds of matches when he was in the ring throughout his career. Many were routine – he knew who was going to win and how they were going to win. But sometimes things don’t always go as planned – even in real life.

This past weekend, Goldberg suffered an accident while he was doing something that had also become routine to him, using his tractor.

SUPER GLUED HIS HEAD WOUND SHUT!

The 56-year-old former five-time WCW and WWE Champion posted a photo on his Instagram on Monday that showed him bleeding pretty good from his head along with blood surrounding his right eye.

“Tpost: 1, Goldberg: 0,” the wrestling superstar wrote. A tpost is a type of fence post that is usually made out of steel.

TMZ Sports was able to get in touch with a representative for Goldberg who described the injury as the former wrestler “accidentally knocking his noggin on his tractor,” which “opened up a big gash near his forehead.”

Well, that’s good news, especially because of the many fans who were worried when they heard tractor accident. Plenty had to be praying Goldberg’s accident wasn’t something like that of which actor Jeremy Renner endured with a horrific snow plowing accident this winter.

Goldberg’s rep said that he’ll be fine and that he was planning to “super glue” his head wound closed while anyone else would probably be in the emergency room demanding immediate action.

The bottom line is, whether it’s The Rock, Hulk Hogan, or a damn tractor, there isn’t anything that’s getting in the way of Goldberg doing what he wants… even perhaps, a return to the wrestling ring in the near term.