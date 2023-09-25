GoFundMe Raises More Than $10K For ‘Fat Liberation,’ BLM Activist Zyahna Bryant

Videos by OutKick

A GoFundMe has been launched to pay for security for Black Lives Matter activist Zyahna Bryant.

Bryant sparked controversy and boycotts earlier this month when she partnered with Dove as part of a “fat liberation” campaign. But the problem isn’t only that she’s promoting an extremely unhealthy body image.

Back in 2020, Bryant infamously spread a false racism claim against former UVA student Morgan Bettinger. While the accusation was later debunked, the damage had already been done. Bettinger’s life and reputation were ruined over a false claim.

Zyahna Bryant leads a “Defund the Police” rally in Virginia after the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Eze Amos/Getty Images)

Yet Bryant’s online fundraiser — organized by someone claiming to be the activist’s cousin, Erica Chapman — argues she is the real victim here.

“Sadly, in today’s national climate with so many angry, violent and unpredictable people, being a visible, outspoken advocate and activist comes with significant risks,” the fundraiser reads. “Zyahna has been receiving hate mail and threats for YEARS, and recently they have become worse.”

Never mind the hate poor Bettinger had to endure over comments she didn’t even make.

“Zyahna is currently a graduate student and we want to ensure that she is able to continue all of the work that she is doing in the classroom and in the community,” Chapman continued. “We do not want to allow these racist attacks to take away from that.”

As of Monday morning, this GoFundMe has raised more than $10,000 for the disgraced activist.

The nature of the threats against Bryant was unclear. The fundraiser also doesn’t mention what kind of security measures she may be receiving. But given Bryant’s affiliation with BLM, one might suggest the funds aren’t being appropriated as promised.