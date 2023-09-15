Dove Hit With Boycotts After Partnering With BLM Activist Who Promoted False Racism Claim, Elon Musk Weighs In

Videos by OutKick

Dove appears to be heading towards Bud Light territory after teaming up with Zyahna Bryant.

Bryant is a fat liberation and BLM activist who infamously promoted a false racism claim against former UVA student Morgan Bettinger. Bryant said that Bettinger threatened BLM protesters in 2020, and while the accusation was later debunked, the damage had already been done.

Bettinger’s life and reputation had been ruined over a false claim and Bryant just kept on rolling. In fact, she rolled right into a Dove partnership.

People boycott Dove after partnership with Zyahna Bryant.

There is a growing boycott movement against Dove, according to the Daily Mail, and there are plenty of examples on X of consumers pushing back against the partnership.

After hearing that Dove Beauty chose Zyahna Bryant – who ruined Morgan Bettinger's life – for their "fat acceptance ambassador", THIS lifelong large lady & now former Dove customer tossed out the last three bars of Dove product she will EVER buy. I have written to Unilever, too. pic.twitter.com/y3wbMXQ934 — Carole Thorpe (@CThorpeCville) September 14, 2023

Dove? So we boycott the soap or the candy?

Go woke….Go Broke… pic.twitter.com/bL2e3grYFR — ❤🎹 Ames 🎹❤ (@Ames2420) September 15, 2023

BOYCOTT ALL DOVE BEAUTY PRODUCTS….WHAT AN INSULT TO US ALL pic.twitter.com/4TlqXIFF4F — Rascals Mom (@rascalsmom6) September 14, 2023

Elon Musk even weighed in on the situation, and called Dove partnering with Bryant “messed up.” Plenty of people agree with his assessment of the situation.

Messed up — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2023

Is the popular soap brand going down the same path as Bud Light?

While the online outrage hasn’t come close to hitting the same level Bud Light did, it certainly does appear people aren’t impressed with the soap company.

Zyahna Bryant made up a claim of racism that destroyed a young woman’s life. Morgan Bettinger’s reputation and life was ruined over something that didn’t even happen.

Yet, instead of showing contrition, apologizing and doing whatever she can to right her wrong, Bryant admitted she might not have heard any racism and is now cashing in.

Dove apparently doesn’t care at all. The company rewarded the hoaxer with a partnership. Dove also doesn’t seem interested in discussing the situation. I reached out with some very specific questions about what Dove knew about Bryant, if her history played any role in the partnership process and if the company had a stance on Bryant’s race hoax. I haven’t heard back as of the time of publication.

Dove hit with serious backlash after teaming up with Zyahna Bryant. She promoted a false claim of racism in 2020 against Morgan Bettinger. (Photo by Eze Amos/Getty Images)

For now, it appears Dove might be in some serious trouble as people express outrage over teaming up with a woman who fabricated a racism claim. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.