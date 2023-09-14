Dove Partners With Obese Activist Responsible For Ruining White Woman’s Life Over Non-Existent Comment

Videos by OutKick

Dove has made the bizarre and strange decision to partner with obese woman Zyahna Bryant.

Bryant is infamous for ruining the reputation of UVA student Morgan Bettinger in 2020 when she alleged she heard her threaten BLM protesters. Specifically, she claimed Bettinger claimed protesters would “make good speedbumps,” according to the Daily Mail

The BLM activist’s claims about Bettinger threatening protesters spread like wildfire, she faced threats as people surrounded her vehicle and her name was dragged through the mud.

Zyahna Bryant is infamous for destroying Morgan Bettinger’s life with a false racism claim. (Photo by Norm Shafer/ For The Washington Post via Getty Images).

However, UVA’s Office for Equal Opportunity and Civil Rights eventually determined it was “more likely than not” that Bryant hadn’t heard Bettinger make any threatening comments about BLM protesters. However, the damage had been done and Bettinger’s life was ruined by what appeared to almost certainly be a complete lie. Bryant even admitted she might have “misheard” what was said.

Her reward? A partnership with Dove.

Dove partners with Zyahna Bryant.

Instead of Bryant disappearing into a cave after her disgraceful and embarrassing actions against an innocent woman, she’s decided to turn into a “fat liberation” activist, and the obese woman now has a deal with Dove.

“Fat liberation is something we should all be talking about! That’s why I am partnering with Dove, to support the work of @naafaofficial , @flareforjustice in the Campaign for Size Freedom. Tell us what Fat Liberation means to you using the hashtag #sizefreedom and tagging @dove to share your story,” Bryant shared on a post at the end of August announcing the partnership.

She also demanded that we all have to “make spaces” for obese people and be “aware of the fact that people have different bodies.” Yeah, I’m pretty sure anyone with eyes is aware of that, Zyahna.

Dove partners with activist who ruined a woman’s life.

What message is Dove sending with this partnership? Zyahna Bryant is responsible for spreading a claim about Morgan Bettinger that simply turned out to have no evidence backing it up and was deemed to have not likely occurred.

Yet, instead of apologizing, showing contrition and then going away, she’s seemingly more popular than ever. Dove decided her actions warranted a partnership.

Being a fat activist by itself is insane. This country needs to get skinnier, not fatter. We already have serious obesity problems.

However, that pales in comparison to rewarding a woman who destroyed an innocent person’s life over a false claim of racism. This is the kind of person Dove wants to partner with? Some would probably argue this is even more tone-deaf than Bud Light teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. At least Mulvaney – to my knowledge – has never ruined someone’s life with a fake racism allegation.

Zyahna Bryant lands Dove partnership after spreading false claims of racism against Morgan Bettinger. (Photo by Eze Amos/Getty Images)

It’s a very strange decision from Dove, and definitely appears to indicate the company doesn’t care about liars who ruin lives. It’s a terrible look, and the company might have to deal with some serious fallout.