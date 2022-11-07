Gigi Hadid Announces She’s Done With Twitter, Can The Nation Recover?

If your Twitter feed feels a little less complete today, it’s because it will no longer contain the insightful musings of model Gigi Hadid.

Be sure to call your loved ones to help them through this difficult time…

Alright, so that’s what Gigi Hadid thinks people will think after announcing she will be leaving Twitter, but the reality is, nobody cares. At all.

That, or most people will ask, “What’s Gigi Hadid?”

Hadid is the latest left-wing celeb who is so scared of the idea of open debate that they’ve decided to scamper away from the Elon Musk-owned platform.

But would it really be a story about a celebrity leaving Twitter if there wasn’t a self-aggrandizing post on another social media platform?

No. No, it would not.

Hadid Delivered The News On Instagram (Because God Forbid Anyone Quit Social Media Quietly)

Ms. Hadid didn’t leave us hanging and took to Instagram to explain her rationale for jumping ship from Twitter.

Instagram/Gigi Hadid

“I deactivated my Twitter account today,” Hadid wrote, mournfully. “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its (sic) not a place I want to be a part of.”

Some people — morons, we’ll call them — would call this stance “brave”

If Twitter really is a “cesspool of hate & bigotry” — which it can be — isn’t the brave thing to do to stand up against it? Not run away with your tail between your legs because you feel unsafe.

Nope. She’d rather find a new echo chamber. Even if that means depriving her fans of her thoughts and observations, something she was very apologetic about.

“Only sorry to the fans, who I’ve loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter,” Hadid wrote; and what a magical decade it was. “But I can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm.”

So, if you’re a Gigi Hadid fan, or have had your interest piqued by her selfless act of Twitter quittery, then maybe check her out on Instagram.

Instagram is probably a more useful platform for models anyway.

