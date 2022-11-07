Elon Musk Suspends Woke Crybaby Kathy Griffin For Impersonating Twitter CEO

From the D-list to the suspension list.

A neat new feature of the proposed $8-per-month Twitter subscription model is being a verified account with another person’s identity. Flunked comedian turned political activist Kathy Griffin violated the rule Sunday after impersonating new Twitter chief Elon Musk, only to get banned off the platform in what was possibly a flex by Musk.

Musk addressed Griffin’s ban in a series of tweets Sunday afternoon, adding a friendly reminder that Twitter Blue’s terms and conditions, which we all read, will strongly emphasize the new rule.

Basically, play stupid games and win stupid prizes. Former Vikings punter Chris Kluwe was also banned for changing his profile name to Musk’s.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” Musk tweeted.

“Previously, we issued a warning before the suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue,” he added.

Griffin’s grift appeared to be part of a protest against Musk’s new ownership. Musk’s greatest opponents have been from Hollywood, who contend that his full-fledged allowance of free speech will tank the site — implying that the general Twitter public does not deserve the right to unrestricted speech.

Musk noted that any form of petty identity theft will result in a temporary loss of a checkmark. He added that filing an impersonating tweet “Parody” may be allowed under the seemingly evolving rulebook.

Perhaps it’s in everyone’s best interest for Hollywood to stay out of parody, or just comedy in general.

