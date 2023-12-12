Giants WR Pulls Off Incredible Spinning Catch, Then Baits Packers Into Wasting Challenge

Videos by OutKick

This may be the catch of the night. Or of the Week 14 NFL slate (if you disagree, sound off: alejandro.avila@outkick.com).

In a packed Monday night of NFL football, the Giants and Packers’ matchup is surprising audiences with a tight first half between New York and Green Bay at MetLife Stadium.

The highlight of the game, so far, came in the second quarter when Giants wideout and former Kentucky Wildcat Wan’Dale Robinson pulled off an incredible spinning sideline catch.

The toe drag; the concentration; and stiff hands to complete the catch out of bounds. Overall an impressive play.

Robinson didn’t just embarrass the Packers secondary; he also duped Green Bay’s coaches.

After the spinning catch — which, in live coverage, appeared to be a 50/50 call — Robinson frantically ran back to the line of scrimmage.

On the replay, Robinson had a clean catch amid the incredible display of athleticism. And from the look of it, Robinson knew he had the catch and knew Packers head coach Matt LaFleur could throw the red flag if he properly sold it.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – OCTOBER 29: Wan’Dale Robinson (17) of the New York Giants prior to the game against the New York Jets on October 29, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Robinson sold, and the Packers paid a tremendous price.

Green Bay lost the challenge and the Giants carried on with a fresh set of downs.

The Giants wideout appeared to be chuckling with teammates during the replay, giving more credence to his Houdini act.

It was a great play to see from the second-year wideout. Robinson enjoyed a fast start to his rookie campaign before an ACL injury ended his season after six games.