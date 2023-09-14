Giants Star TE Darren Waller Sits Out Another Practice, Gives Update on Hamstring Injury

Videos by OutKick

Darren Waller spent his birthday sitting out Giants practice on Wednesday. Waller is battling a hamstring issue, which Giants fans hope isn’t a season-long problem.

Missing another day of practice on Wednesday, Waller inches closer to ‘doubtful’ than ‘healthy’ leading up to Week 2’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 18: Darren Waller #12 of the New York Giants looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on August 18, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Waller provided insight on his hamstring issue on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the injury could be more serious.

“I still have people on working me, a team, and it wasn’t the same degree of strain as last year,” Waller said.

Injury concerns keep troubling the elite tight end. He finished Sunday’s game but looks questionable at best to play this week.

“It more so has to do with the nerve that was behind it. So it’s not really a muscular issue. It was more so a little bit something different, like nerve-wise,” Waller added.

Waller logged three catches and 36 receiving yards in the Giants’ miserable performance against the Cowboys on Sunday. He led the team in receiving.

The New York Giants hyped Waller as a key part of the offense’s receiving corps. The shifty 6-foot-6 tight end can be one of the NFL’s better pass-catching tight ends. But injury keeps Waller away from the spotlight, as it has for the past two seasons.