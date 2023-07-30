Darren Waller Crushing New York Giants Camp; New York Might’ve Won Kadarius Toney Trade

Videos by OutKick

Look out for New York Giants tight end Darren Waller this season.

In October, the new-look G-Men decided to unload former first-round pick Kadarius Toney in a three-team trade with the Chiefs and Raiders. Toney went to KC — eventually winning a Super Bowl.

By giving up one of their third-round picks received for Toney this offseason, the Giants received Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller in March.

All the buzz of Giants training camp praises Waller’s elite speed, size and ability to catch touchdown after touchdown.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 27: Tight end Darren Waller #12 of the New York Giants during training camp at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on July 27, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Darren Waller Is Ready To Break Out (Again)

Sending Toney — a wideout with elite ‘twitchiness’ — to the Chiefs was promoted as a jackpot trade for KC and a terrible move by the Giants.

Darren Waller makes safeties look so tiny pic.twitter.com/BSKaryunB9 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) July 30, 2023

Darren Waller v. Deonte Banks pic.twitter.com/Odqg8HEWsS — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) July 30, 2023

Babe look Darren Waller circus catch pic.twitter.com/LgnxdtEFVq — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) July 26, 2023

It’s important to the Giants to win this trade because, frankly, Toney’s been rubbing the Super Bowl in the Big Apple’s face.

On Sunday, Toney responded to the chatter concerning Waller and the trade, calling it the “best decision ever made” to stick it to New York fans, again.

Kadarius Toney has more tweets about the Giants than games played. Yikes — Carly (@carlymersky) July 30, 2023

The Giants’ trade may soon pay dividends if Waller continues to ball out.

The 6-foot-6, 245 lb. giant has been flashing elite speed and route-running during camp.

The Giants Hope To Win Toney Trade

Darren Waller has not crossed the 1,000-yard receiving mark since 2020. He recorded 665 receiving yards in 2021 and 388 in 2022. Waller played 20 games in his last two seasons.

Availability has been the only factor to counter Waller’s elite-level production as a tight end.

The Giants haven’t used a serious pass-catching TE worth his salt since Jeremy Shockey in the mid-aughts.

“He pretty much can do everything,” Giants safety Xavier McKinney said (via SNY Giants). “I love having him on this team because I know how he’s going to help me improve as a player.”

Waller is expected to be a top pass-catching option for Giants coach Brian Daboll’s offense, led by the newly extended Daniel Jones.

With a crafty playbook aided by offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, the Giants can make him a formidable threat as a pass-catcher and a deadly player to utilize in the backfield.

GLENDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 12: Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up against the Philadelphia Eagles before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Better Weapon: Toney or Waller?

New York already saw their trade pay off when Toney’s performance at Super Bowl LVII helped the Chiefs sink the Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East). If the Giants were going to surrender a first-round talent, they might as well have him beat a divisional rival on the championship stage.

Toney’s questionable character and availability concerns shipped him out of New York. The 2019 first-rounder only appeared in 12 games for the Giants across two seasons, amassing 420 receiving yards and zero touchdown catches.

Toney is starting the year with a torn meniscus injury. Meanwhile, Waller is building expectations for next season based on his training camp tape in its first week.

The other way is to have Darren Waller return to his Pro Bowl self in New York in 2023.