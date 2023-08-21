Giants QB Daniel Jones Packed On Massive Muscles For Upcoming Season

Videos by OutKick

Daniel Jones bulked up BIG for the 2023-24 season. The newly extended New York Giants quarterback reportedly put on 10 to 15 lbs. of muscle — a whopping total proved by the everyday man’s struggle to pack a single pound of muscle.

Jones came into the league at 221 lbs. and is now reportedly floating around 232 lbs.

“Sports Illustrated” reporter Albert Breer shared the update on Monday, which prompted nothing but thumbs-ups from the G-Men community.

Big Expectations For New York’s Daniel Jones

The 26-year-old, in both upper and lower body strength, appeared bulkier this offseason.

Holding the massive weight of expectations as New York’s long-term plan at QB, Jones understood the assignment and worked toward becoming an ‘untackleable’ offensive threat to opposing defenses.

Understandably, the bigger the frame by the QB, the harder it’ll be to tackle him.

Look at the Philadelphia Eagles’ success in short-yardage scenarios thanks to their strongman QB, Jalen Hurts. And observe the Carolina Panthers’ adjustments to the undersized yet capable Bryce Young so far.

New York must be relieved the 6-foot-5 Jones’ physicality is not a concern with their offense.

Last season’s on-the-ground production by Daniel Jones showed his high ceiling as a runner. That added element in his game arguably led to his 4-year, $160 million contract extension with the team this offseason.

Daniel Jones needs to improve as a thrower; as a running QB, he already ranks among the NFL’s best. The latter may prove to be beneficial for his throwing as he gains more attention from opposing secondaries.

In 2022, Jones tallied career-highs in carries (120), rushing yards (708) and rushing TDs (7) last season.

With more running opportunities come more hits, and Jones ensures he’ll stay healthy with a bigger frame.

Let’s see how it works out next year as Jones remains in a ‘prove-it’ situation, despite his new contract.

