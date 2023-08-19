Giants’ Employee Unwittingly Trolls Bryce Young In Hilarious Fashion

Videos by OutKick

Bryce Young will be one of the shortest quarterbacks ever to play in the NFL.

Despite the fact that the Carolina Panthers drafted him No. 1 overall this year, many scouts and talking heads have expressed concern about the rookie QB’s stature.

Is he too small for the NFL?

So that’s why it was especially funny when a New York Giants’ staffer accidentally trolled him about his height during Friday’s post-game press conference at MetLife Stadium.

“How’s this?” the employee asked in reference to the microphone. “I’m 5’9. So this won’t block him?”

“The difference between 5’9 and 5’10 is huge,” Young jokes off-camera.

At least he has some fun with it.

Throughout his tenure at the University of Alabama, Young was listed as 6 feet tall. But at the NFL Scouting Combine in March, he measured just 5-foot-10.

Granted, Young’s height didn’t seem to be a problem in college.

He went 23-4 as Alabama’s starting quarterback, winning two bowl games and putting up more than 8,300 passing yards with 80 passing touchdowns. The California native also set a school record for most passing yards in a single game (559), led the team to a National Championship victory and won a Heisman Trophy.

Bryce Young won a Heisman Trophy and a National Championship at Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

But for an NFL quarterback, 5-foot-10 is tiny.

Since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, 172 quarterbacks have started at least 50 games — only 11 of them were 6-foot or shorter. Among those 11 are Doug Flutie, Drew Brees, Kyler Murray, Michael Vick and Russell Wilson.

Not too shabby. But the 22-year-old has a long way to go before he hits those kinds of milestones.

Don’t sell him short just yet, though.

Soon, he’ll get a chance to prove the height-shamers wrong. The Panthers open up their regular season Sept. 10 in Atlanta — with young Bryce Young at QB1.