Carolina Panthers Name Bryce Young QB1 On First Day Of Training Camp Because It Was Never Going Any Other Way

Videos by OutKick

The Carolina Panthers had their first training camp practice on Wednesday. Apparently, that’s enough information for head coach Frank Reich to name Bryce Young the team’s starting quarterback.

I actually respect Reich coming right out and stating the obvious. Bryce Young, the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was always going to be the Week 1 starter. Sorry, Andy Dalton, but this is Young’s team.

There was no reason to drag it out and Reich didn’t. Young reported to training camp and took all of the first-team reps. He made some nice throws and reportedly continues to impress since the team picked him in April.

Bryce Young is here. pic.twitter.com/W82zzVCgUU — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 26, 2023

Beautiful roll out and throw here to Adam Thielen from Bryce Young 💯pic.twitter.com/n9s9gki4mc — Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) July 26, 2023

Bryce Young with a deep ball to DJ Chark



100 shots in the background lol pic.twitter.com/6DAzU8jGKO — IamMontyFetti 🖤💙✊🏾 (@WestsideFetti) July 26, 2023

Andy Dalton recently said that there “aren’t 32 guys better than him” in the NFL. Well, that may or may not be true. But the Carolina Panthers believe that Bryce Young is one of those guys that IS better than him.

Some teams like to give their top draft picks a few weeks to backup a veteran and ease them into action. However, the Carolina Panthers schedule sets up well to throw Young right into the fire.

They open the season in Atlanta against the Falcons. Atlanta had a bottom-five defense last season.

That also gives Young one game before their Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup at home against the New Orleans Saints. That’s going to be a big early game for Young and might provide some insight into his mental fortitude.

Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers signs autographs for fans following Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Wofford College on July 26, 2023 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Saints had a top-ten defense last year, so that’s going to be an interesting matchup to watch. After that, though the team faces three-straight bottom-eight defenses from last season.

They play at Seattle in Week 3, at home against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 and then a trip to Detroit to play the Lions in Week 5.

After a trip to Miami in Week 6, the team gets its bye week. That gives Young a chance to regroup and assess his performance after six games.

Overall, based on his draft position and the setup of the Panthers schedule, they made the only decision that made sense.

Bryce Young is the Carolina Panthers QB1.