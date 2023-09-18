Giants Lose Saquon Barkley For ‘Weeks,’ Setting Up Crucial Timeline For G-Men

Videos by OutKick

Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury expected to sideline him for several weeks, and the New York Giants (1-1) have a lot of assessment to do in those weeks.

Announced Monday by NFL insider Adam Schefter, Barkley suffered an “ordinary” ankle sprain in the Giants’ thrilling win over Arizona on Sunday. He is considered week-to-week, with a tentative forecast of three weeks for Barkley’s return. Barkley is out for Thursday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Barkley’s injury marred the spectacular comeback win by the G-Men, facing a season-damning 20-point deficit against the Cardinals before rallying back, 31-28. It was a decent performance by Barkley’s standards: logging 92 total yards and a touchdown.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 01: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on January 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In the fourth quarter, Barkley’s right ankle rolled underneath a defender on a tackle. Saquon required help off the field and slammed his helmet once he sat on the sideline.

After a contentious offseason with Barkley over a contract dispute, the Giants will keenly observe Brian Daboll’s offense in Saquon’s absence.

Despite the testy negotiations, Barkley and the Giants agreed to a one-year, $11 million extension.

Barkley has contributed to most of the Giants’ wins during his five-year tenure. The only issue is that the wins have been rare. Also, the Giants have a record of 9-13 without Saquon Barkley.

Not working in Saquon’s favor is the pair of botched catches that led to turnovers against the Giants in Weeks 1 and 2.

Daron Bland gets the pick six off the Trevon Diggs monster hit on Saquon Barkley! #DallasCowboys



(🎥: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Mr16xg8wII — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) September 11, 2023

Daniel Jones interception off of a popped up pass by Saquon Barkley pic.twitter.com/UordA8i5Hb — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 17, 2023

Daboll has fashioned the offense to cater more to quarterback Daniel Jones’ strengths than Barkley’s. And as Sunday’s comeback win proved, the Giants must be successful through the air to stand a chance against any team.

Should the Giants fail miserably without Barkley, the running back may have a strong case that New York should pay him — even if his injuries remain a concern.

In 2022, Barkley missed four games because of a low ankle sprain.