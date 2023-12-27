Giants Legend Carl Banks Offers Up Outlandish Idea To Stop Eagles’ ‘Tush Push’ Play

Videos by OutKick

When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles’ ‘tush push’ play, it appears that we’ve officially hit the point where anyone who isn’t a Birds fan thinks the play should be banished. New York Giants legend Carl Banks is firmly in that camp of those who despise the play, and like many has offered up his solution, only his may be the wildest yet.

The ‘tush push’ or the ‘brotherly shove’ has been one of the hot-button topics each of the last two seasons given the Eagles’ success rate running the play and other teams around the league not quite being able to implement it into their own offense.

The Giants have seen their fair share of the play over the last two seasons including during their loss to the Eagles on Christmas when Jalen Hurts snuck into the end zone during the first quarter.

Banks has seen enough of it and thinks teams need to send a message to the Eagles and their quarterback by intentionally hitting him before the snap.

I’d be jumping offsides every single play,” Banks explained during the Giants’ radio broadcast. “​I’d go over the top of the center and intentionally hit the quarterback until the league out-rules it until you can no longer run it again because you’re taking free shots at the quarterback.”

“I’d be jumping offsides every single play. I’d go over the top of the center and intentionally hit the quarterback until the league out rules it.” — Carl Banks on Giants radio 😳pic.twitter.com/GT46Gz621x — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 26, 2023

I’m not sure what Banks’ strategy would accomplish other than opposing teams getting flagged over and over again. The NFL isn’t exactly in the business of allowing “free shots at the quarterback,” but it would certainly make things interesting at the very least.

The ‘tush push’ discussion has gotten so overwhelming that even Eagles’ center Jason Kelce wouldn’t care if the league decided to ban it next season simply because he’s done talking about it.

“Ban it. At this point, I don’t care. I’m over the discussion about it,” Kelce said in early December. “We were really good at running quarterback sneak before we did the push. I don’t think it’s a necessary part for it. It certainly helps, there’s no question about it.”

“I don’t have the energy to care about whether it gets banned or not.”

