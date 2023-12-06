Eagles Center Jason Kelce Has Surprising Response To Potential Tush Push Ban

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles’ notorious Tush Push or Brotherly Shove has been their secret weapon as of late and it continues to court controversy. Most recently there were reports that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wants to do away with it. Now, Eagles center Jason Kelce is responding to those reports, but not the way you would have expected.

If there’s anyone who would know a thing or two about a thing or two with respect to the Brotherly Shove, it’s a guy who is involved every time the Eagles run it.

Kelce talked about Goodell’s reported preference for the play to go the way of the dodo, and his response may be a little surprising… until you think about it.

Two words you never expected Jason to say about the shove: Ban It



NEW EPISODE PREMIERES NOW @Walmart



Tap in: https://t.co/pSA6pO0kxw pic.twitter.com/SDDWJeOrHN — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 6, 2023

Kelce Tells Commish To Bring The Tush Push Ban

“Ban it. At this point, I don’t care. I’m over the discussion about it,” Kelce said per Sports Illustrated. “We were really good at running quarterback sneak before we did the push. I don’t think it’s a necessary part for it. It certainly helps, there’s no question about it.

“I don’t have the energy to care about whether it gets banned or not,” he continued. “We’re going to run it right now because we’re good at it and it’s effective, and whatever they decide to do next season we’ll find a way to do something at a high level.”

If there is any member of the Eagles organization who probably wouldn’t mind their signature play getting banned it’d probably be Kelce. That’s simply because he has the unenviable task of being the dude who snaps the ball and winds up under a mass of humanity that weighs about as much as a Volvo.

While he surely loves how effective the Brotherly Shove is, it would make sense that he wouldn’t mind the team having to devise a new go-to short-yardage play.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle