Roger Goodell Reportedly Wants Tush Push Banned Because Of Course He Does

The Philadelphia Eagles’ seemingly unstoppable short-yardage play the Tush Push — or Brotherly Shove — has been a hot-button issue all season as long as defenses across the league look for a way to stop it.

Well, according to a new report, they shouldn’t think too hard, because NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell may want to stop it for them.

The Athletic’s Diana Russini reported that the notorious play is expected to be discussed and heavily debated over the offseason by the competition committee. Interestingly, the committee — comprised of owners, GMs, and coaches — doesn’t include any representatives from the Eagles organization.

But guess who does have representatives? The Cowboys, Giants, and Commanders. The three NFC East teams with the unenviable task of facing the Eagles’ Tush Push twice per year.

Of course, they’ll want that play to be outlawed, but Russini noted that the most important opinion on the matter will come from Commissioner Goodell.

And this may surprise you — since Goodell and the NFL aren’t usually ones to crack down on fun… except all the time — but he wants it gone too.

Goodell Would Want To Axe The Tush Push

If Russini’s reporting is accurate — and there’s no reason to assume it isn’t — this seems like such a peak Roger Goodell move it hurts.

He would earn a million points in my book if he stood up to whining teams. Like if they came to him and complained about the Tush Push and he just shrugged his shoulders. Then maybe he takes a big, obnoxious sip of his iced coffee (maybe he does one of those annoying “Ahhhhhhhh” things people do). After that he says. “Yeah, I don’t know. Isn’t it your job to figure out a way to stop it?”

Then he swivels his chair back around like a Bond villain.

I would love that.

I’m a big Brotherly Shove guy. I just love how diabolically simple it is. And yet no other team can figure out how to stop it or even replicate it. It’s maddening, but that’s the point.

Let’s hope Goodell comes to his senses and changes his mind.

Although, I’m not going to waste a lot of time in that respect hoping for that…

