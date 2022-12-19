Giants DT Dexter Lawrence Reveals ‘Sexy’ Nickname During SNF Intro

NSFW (Not Safe For Washington)

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is a fan favorite for a reason. During Sunday Night Football’s intros, the Giants defense was highlighted as the Commanders offense kicked off the heated NFC East rivalry matchup, with major playoff implications at stake.

Lawrence brought the heat during his introduction: announcing himself as “Sexy Dexy” from the House of Clemson.

WATCH:

I love how Dexter Lawrence calls himself "Sexy Dexy" 😂😂 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) December 19, 2022

Lawrence was the second first-round pick that the Giants used in the 2019 NFL Draft. The first went toward picking Duke QB Daniel Jones, which hasn’t been as sure of a pick as D-Law.

Giants fans hope that this will be the first of many highlights for the 6-foot-4, 342-lb. lineman after a quiet Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants D was stripped apart by the Eagles offense for 48 points.

(Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Whoever loses Sunday falls to the final spot in the East and will likely fall out of the NFC Wild-Card race.

Washington had their own highlight during intros when offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas announced that he hailed from “the trenches” (undrafted out of Kansas State).

How a man named “Cornelius” can make that claim with confidence is beyond me.

Sexy Dexy has gone prime time 😂 pic.twitter.com/FplMULHkEY — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) December 19, 2022

Dexter Williams just called himself “Sexy Dexy” on the SNF intro pic.twitter.com/lo9MS6oA79 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 19, 2022