Giants Bring Back Fan Favorite Sterling Shepard To Help Daniel Jones

Giants general manager Joe Schoen brought back a fan-favorite for newly signed quarterback Daniel Jones.

While he’s not an elite pass-catcher that could boost Jones’ production to match his new contract, Giants fans are glad to have this player back. The Giants’ longest-tenured player, wide receiver Sterling Shepard, is back with the team after signing a one-year extension. Shepard signed for the veteran minimum salary ($1.16 million).

Sterling Shepard Brings Experience To Young WR Room

Though often injured, Shepard has been a coveted wideout within the organization since getting drafted in 2016. Shepard’s been a team leader and dependable option in the slot, when available.

Shepard has played in only 10 games in the past two years. Last season, Shepard was limited to three games after tearing his ACL. He recorded 13 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown in 2022-23.

Schoen and the Giants were keen on signing the 30-year-old to a new contract as the free-agency period loomed, starting Monday afternoon.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 11: Sterling Shepard #3 of the New York Giants during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Shepard has repeatedly voiced his support for the organization amid his injuries; taking a pay cut last offseason to remain with the team as the front office transitioned from former GM Dave Gettleman to Joe Schoen.

Daniel Jones and the offense will be content to welcome back Shepard as the wide receivers room lacks veteran experience. Last year’s leading receivers were off the practice skill level, with Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James leading the offense in their journey through the postseason.

On Friday, representatives from the Giants front office attended Odell Beckham, Jr.‘s workout. Bolstering the wide receivers room is a top priority for the G-Men heading into the 2023-24 season.