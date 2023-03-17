Giannis Antetokounmpo Can’t Quite Figure Out NBA’s MVP Criteria

Videos by OutKick

With the end of the NBA regular season fast approaching the NBA MVP debate is starting to heat up. While fans around the league have certain players in mind who they see as worthy for the award, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid seem like the clear front-runners.

Like Jokic, Antetokounmpo already has multiple league MVP honors under his belt, but he still isn’t exactly sure what the criteria is to win the award. The Greek Freak recently spoke with Sam Amick of The Athletic and voiced real frustration while questioning what exactly the MVP stands for.

“So what is the MVP? Is it the guy who scores the most points? Is it the guy who’s the most efficient? Is it the guy who is the most dominant? Is it the guy who is the most valuable?” Antetokounmpo said.

“Sometimes, the best player isn’t the most valuable player on the team. Like, I feel like [Bucks center] Brook [Lopez] is such a valuable player for our team. Like [the MVP criteria] just f———sorry for my language—it just changes. As I said again, I can’t control that. I can control only how I prepare for the game and try to be ready for the game.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has questions just like everyone else about the NBA MVP criteria. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Giannis Could Be On His Way To League MVP

Antetokounmpo certainly isn’t the only one with questions about the MVP criteria, but given that he’s dropping f-bombs about the award it’s very clear that he cares about winning another.

The 28-year-old could certainly win his third MVP award this season as he’s averaging a career-high 31.5 points per game in 54 appearances this season.

One piece of the MPV puzzle certainly involves players on winning teams, and Antetokounmpo has led the Milwaukee Bucks to the best record in the NBA at this point of the season at 50-19 on the year.