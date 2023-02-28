Giannis Antetokounmpo Awkwardly ‘Calls Out’ Kevin Durant While Reading Bad Jokes From A Teleprompter On ‘The Daily Show’

Videos by OutKick

It’s hard not to like Giannis Antetokounmpo. Besides being one of the best basketball players on the planet, The Greek Freak comes across as a genuinely good guy whose second favorite thing in life behind dunking a basketball is laughing.

Unfortunately, Antetokounmpo was the only one laughing during his appearance on Monday’s edition of ‘The Daily Show.’

I take that back, the audience and guest host Hasan Minhaj was laughing as well, but it was forced, which is typical behavior on the late-night show.

After Giannis and Minhaj spent a few minutes eating snacks together, the two started to talk about the NBA and the superstars in the league.

Given that Antetokounmpo is known for being a nice guy, Minhaj (the show’s writers) wrote a handful of ‘jokes’ to read off of a teleprompter.

Minhaj very awkwardly screamed “talk that motherf–king talk” at Giannis before the big man began reading the awkward comments.

While Antetokounmpo’s first target was Luka Doncic, he later took aim at Kevin Durant, and struggled to read the joke which made the uncomfortable segment that much more uncomfortable.

"You keep joining superteams to win an NBA title. How about we workout together sometime so I can teach you how to carry your own team."



The above clip is just a taste of the segment, which went on for NEARLY FOUR STRAIGHT MINUTES as the two exchanged digs at various players around the league.

Giannis’ comments about Durant will undoubtedly gain traction around NBA circles and on social media, but the full context and story here is that he simply read some unfunny jokes from a teleprompter.

There was literally nothing candid about what he had to say at all.

