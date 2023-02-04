Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunks On Chick-fil-A, Is Now A Culver’s Man

Videos by OutKick

Take those Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches and waffle fries and shove em up your ass! Those are the words of Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Well, not really. But, he is switching allegiances from the Eat-Mor-Chikin spot to another fast food joint, Culver’s.

And for good reason.

See, Chick-fil-A did the Greek Freak dirty. After he led Milwaukee to an NBA championship in 2021, Giannis went viral (to be fair, he was already viral, but you get it) for hitting Chick-fil-A and ordering a 50 piece chicken minis. The order held significance because 50 just so happened to be the number of points Giannis scored in Game 6 of the Finals to close out the Phoenix Suns and claim a title for the Cream City.

(Yes, Milwaukee is actually nicknamed the “Cream City.”)

Giannis paired his order with a half lemonade-half Sprite and broadcast his drive thru experience on Instagram Live. Along for the ride were the NBA Championship trophy and his Finals MVP hardware.

Giannis just rolled into Chick fil A to order 50 chicken mini biscuits to celebrate the title. Smart move. Love this guy: pic.twitter.com/UhVa0WuQZB — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 21, 2021

No Love From Chick-fil-A For Giannis

Despite the free marketing from Giannis, Chick-fil-A didn’t return the favor. The lack of reciprocation has since been noticed and addressed.

After scoring 54 points in a Thursday night win, Giannis shared a message about his post-game plans.

“I think I’m going to go to Culver’s. I’m gonna get 50 cheeseburgers and try to eat as many as I can,” Giannis said, as relayed by Bucks reporter Gabe Stoltz. “You know why I’m going to Culver’s? Because Chick-fil-A did not give me no free meals. I know Culver’s will give me free meals. I trust Culver’s.”

C’mon Chick-fil-A, what are we doing here? I hate to knock ya, but at least give the man a couple extra packets of Chick-fil-A sauce and a Sweet Tea. Damn.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has pivoted away from Chick-fil-A. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images).

Like any good teammate, Culver’s quickly recognized that Giannis was seeking an assist. All they needed to do was catch the pass and throw it down.

Mission accomplished.

On Friday morning, Culver’s hammered home Giannis’ request and may have even one-upped the Milwaukee All-Star.

The burger chain gifted Giannis 54 burgers AND donated 54,000 diapers to the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

Congrats on the W + 54 points, @giannis_an34! Come see us for your 54 cheeseburgers! To celebrate, we'd also like to make a donation of 54,000 diapers to @MKEdiaper. We appreciate all that you and @mariahdanae15 do for the city of Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/rpB5dxWk4q — Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) February 3, 2023

Another win for Giannis.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF