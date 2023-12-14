Giannis Antetokounmpo Goes On Complete Rampage After Pacers Deny Him Game Ball

Videos by OutKick

Something in the Gatorade is making NBA players aggressive this week, at least more than usual. Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest NBA star to launch a fit of rage on the court. After Giannis scored a franchise-high 64 points at Fiserv Forum, facing an adversarial Indiana Pacers team, the Greek Freak sought to keep the game ball as a keepsake.

The Pacers had different plans.

Knowing Giannis wanted the ball, a Pacers assistant hastily went after it once regulation ended, with the Bucks winning, 140-126. Footage from the game shows the assistant deliberately jumping after the ball. Moments later, Giannis realized that the Pacers were playing ‘keep-away’ and CHARGED after the assistant into the players’ tunnel.

Bucks personnel followed the irate Giannis. And despite his efforts, Antetokounmpo returned to the Bucks bench without the ball, pleading with Bucks coach Adrian Griffin and Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton to retrieve the game ball.

Petty or perfect move by Indiana? (You let us know: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

WATCH:

The Pacers took the game ball after Giannis' 64-point career-high



Giannis attempted to retrieve the ball



(via @ChrisBHaynes)



pic.twitter.com/bFQLGmbuvv https://t.co/4rtkDzcNJD — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 14, 2023

Video of Pacers assistant coach getting the game ball before Giannis pic.twitter.com/ZSTeRgCZtN — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 14, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a historic night: scoring 64 on 20 of 28 shooting and also adding 14 rebounds.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Pacers argued that they obtained the game ball but intended to give it to rookie Oscar Tshiebwe, who recorded his first-ever point on Wednesday. Tshiebwe made one free-throw attempt.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle sounded annoyed with Giannis’ antics in his postgame comments.

“We were not thinking about Giannis’ franchise record,” Carlisle said. My general manager got elbowed in the ribs by one of their players. He certainly has a bruised rib.”

The Greek Freak’s frustrations were reasonable given Indiana’s intent to spite him after both teams played a chippy contest.

However, the untethered display of emotions by Giannis, just 24 hours after Draymond Green lost his cool and thwacked Jusuf Nurkic in the face, didn’t sit right or look good for the NBA.

Will this burst of anger result in punishment for Giannis?