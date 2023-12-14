Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely, NBA Announces

Videos by OutKick

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA, announced Wednesday. No timeline for potential return was provided by the league.

Green was ejected from Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Sun after swinging his arm at Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, knocking the player to the ground.

This shit is so tired and so ridiculous. If the NBA really wants Draymond Green to knock off the nonsense, they have to suspend Steve Kerr. Punishing the only defender Draymond has left is the only way to get the message through to him pic.twitter.com/F6rSffnfHF — Ryan Hickey (@Ryan_Hickey3) December 13, 2023

According to Wednesday’s announcement, Green is expected to meet a criteria before returning to action. Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy, Jr. and Green’s agent Rich Paul are expected to meet to organize a counseling program for Green, according to NBA sources.

Shortly after the contest, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that NBA brass gathered to decide on Green’s fate.

Los Angeles – Warriors Draymond Green reacts after getting is fourth foul against the Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinal at Crypto.com Arena in May. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Calls around the Association have demanded Draymond Green receive a proper suspension after multiple instances of volatile and violent behavior.

