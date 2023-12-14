Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely, NBA Announces

Videos by OutKick
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA, announced Wednesday. No timeline for potential return was provided by the league.
Green was ejected from Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Sun after swinging his arm at Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, knocking the player to the ground.
According to Wednesday’s announcement, Green is expected to meet a criteria before returning to action. Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy, Jr. and Green’s agent Rich Paul are expected to meet to organize a counseling program for Green, according to NBA sources.
Shortly after the contest, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that NBA brass gathered to decide on Green’s fate.
Calls around the Association have demanded Draymond Green receive a proper suspension after multiple instances of volatile and violent behavior.
He will be back around the All Star game. The NBA can’t afford not to have Steph in the playoffs.
LeBron’s nutsack just breathed a sigh of relief.
Suspension? He’s the victim here! He cannot control himself. You cannot expect the rules of civilized society to apply to people like him! Sarcasm intended.