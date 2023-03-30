Will Levis’ Girlfriend Might Be The Next Great NFL WAG

Videos by OutKick

Will Levis will likely be a high NFL draft pick, and his girlfriend Gia Duddy is already generating plenty of attention.

The former Kentucky QB is one of the most polarizing players in the 2023 NFL draft. Fans just can’t seem to agree on his outlook. Does he have a great arm and athleticism to justify making him a top five pick or is he completely overrated?

Will Levis be a successful NFL QB? His girlfriend Gia Duddy is generating attention ahead of the draft. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

It’s a debate we’ve heard since last college football season. However, the real debate might be whether or not Duddy is the real star.

Gia Duddy is ginning up some attention ahead of Will Levis’ being drafted.

She has more than 380,000 followers between TikTok and Instagram, and isn’t afraid to pump out plenty of content.

ESPN might be focused on breaking down the 90th mock draft of the week and debating around the clock Will Levis’ attributes. Let them do that. That’s not what we’re about here at OutKick.

We’re all about finding what the scouting report won’t show you. It’s like the famous scene from “Moneyball.”

Perhaps there’s something to learn from who a QB is dating.

Will Levis go high in the draft? Will he be a bust? We’ll let other people debate that and go in circles. All we know for sure at this point is that Gia Duddy definitely looks like she’s going to perfectly fit into the NFL WAG world.

Decide for yourself how much that should factor into Levis’ draft stock.