GF of Late Oregon Ducks TE Spencer Webb Announces She’s Pregnant

Twenty-two-year-old Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb tragically passed away on July 13 and left behind his family, friends and girlfriend Kelly Kay.

Kay posted a surprising personal update to her Instagram account on Monday: announcing that she’s pregnant with Webb’s baby. She posted a photo of herself holding a sign that read: “Coming Soon, Baby Webb.”

“We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊,” Kay captioned her IG post. “All you ever wanted was to be a father … I know you’ll be the best one from up above.

“Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you.”

The photo carousel also included a screenshot of the two texting over having a baby in a very intimate way … (also, 896 unread messages?!)

As previously reported on OutKick, Webb died after suffering head trauma during an accident at Triangle Lake in Oregon.

Kay posted a loving tribute to her late boyfriend days after news of Webb’s death broke.

“My best friend my twin flame the love of my life. I’ve never loved anything as much as i love you,” Kay posted as a caption, accompanying a carousel of tribute photos.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Webb. Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time. We will miss Spencer greatly. pic.twitter.com/VDQJACYlY3 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) July 14, 2022

Kay achieved some personal celebrity status in 2020 as the infamous bikini streaker during Super Bowl 54.

Security personnel tackled Kelly Kay who tried to run onto the field during the first half of the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/KcyRP8Yzh1 — SUPER. BOWL. CHAMPIONS. 💚 (@LuisNFL96) February 3, 2020

Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela