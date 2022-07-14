Late Oregon Ducks TE Spencer Webb Remembered By IG Model, GF Kelly Kay

Instagram model Kelly Kay is grieving the loss of boyfriend and Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb.

Webb’s death was revealed Thursday — the tight end reportedly died due to apparent head trauma from a diving accident that occurred Wednesday. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of the accident involving Webb, placed at the rock slides near Triangle Lake by Oregon’s campus.

Kay, 30, and Webb, 22, had reportedly started dating this year and first went public on Instagram on July 12. She posted a solemn message on her account Thursday as news of Webb’s passing circulated.

“My best friend my twin flame the love of my life. I’ve never loved anything as much as i love you,” Kay posted as a caption, accompanying a carousel of tribute photos.

Kay achieved some personal celebrity status in 2020 as the infamous bikini streaker that interrupted Super Bowl 54 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Security personnel tackled Kelly Kay who tried to run onto the field during the first half of the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/KcyRP8Yzh1 — SUPER. BOWL. CHAMPIONS. 💚 (@LuisNFL96) February 3, 2020

Webb was regarded as a player to watch on the Ducks’ offense this upcoming season.

“You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it’s like to be cherished and valued and seen for me,” Kay said.

“We had so many big plans,” she added in her caption. “I don’t know where to go from here but I know you’ll be watching over me keeping me strong. You always put everybody else before yourself and I’ll try to hold the same kindness in my heart … from this life to the next one baby I love you so much and I’ll find you again.”

The Sheriff’s Office’s statement on Webb’s death read:

“The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rock slides just a short distance west of Triangle Lake at approximately 2:30 pm after receiving the report of an injured person. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22-year-old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail.”

RIP Spencer Webb

