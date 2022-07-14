Tragic Accident Leads To Death Of Oregon Tight End

The University of Oregon tight end, 22-year-old Spencer Webb, died on Wednesday in a tragic accident at the Triangle Lake rockslides. The police report stated that he suffered head injuries as a result of a fall after slipping on some rocks.

Spencer Webb was planning on attending the University of Oregon for his senior year and was a large part of the Ducks game plan for the upcoming season.

The police report detailed the difficulties in reaching the injured man. “Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22 year old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head.” Lake County Sherrif’s Office said in their release. “Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail.”

The Sherrif’s Office reported that there was no evidence of foul play, and his death appears to be accidental.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and others tweeted about the loss.

🙏 So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you! — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) July 14, 2022