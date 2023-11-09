Get Hyped! Watch Country Star Jelly Roll Give One Hell Of An Award Speech At CMA Awards

Videos by OutKick

Wednesday night’s CMA Awards celebrating country music’s best was another success as the stars descended upon Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to have one hell of a party.

Kicking off the show for the second year in a row was Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan doing their stand up routine which delivered as the two seemed to have officially proven that they can do this for years to come.

But in addition to great performances featuring some of country’s best, one of the biggest moments of the night was 39-year-old artist Jelly Roll winning Best New Artist. At that age, this isn’t supposed to happen. But Jelly, whose real name is Jason DeFord, was able to defy the odds – and he wants those watching at home to know that they could do the same as well.

After taking the stage to accept the unfathomable award, Jelly Roll delivered a speech that is about to light up your Thursday morning. Let’s gooo:

Yooo Jelly Roll with the 🔥 speech of the night! 39 years old Best New Artist – follow your damn dreams everyone. Watch the full thing. Get hyped. Ballin@JellyRoll615 #CMAAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/a50WAIolMY — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) November 9, 2023

JELLY ROLL DEFIED THE ODDS AND WON BEST NEW ARTIST

“I’m a 39-year-old winning Best New Artist of the Year. I don’t know where you [anyone watching] are in your life or what you’re going through, but I want to tell you to keep going baby. I want to tell you that success is on the other side of it, that the wind shield is bigger than the rear view window for a reason because what you’re going to do is so much important than what’s behind you,” Jelly screamed before belting out a giant “LET’S PARTY NASHVILLE!!!”

Hot damn I’m ready to roll right now. That’s up there with President Whitmore’s speech in “Independence Day,” or Al Pacino in “Any Given Sunday.”

It was just a few years ago that Jelly Roll spent over a year and a half at Folsom Prison, following a path of detention centers and jail cells that he has visited throughout his troubled youth. But he found God and turned things around and is now inspiring others to do the same.

THE ART OF THE ACCEPTANCE SPEECH

News tip for any musicians or celebrities that are gearing up for any future award speeches: Stay away from the politics and the grandstanding and follow Jelly’s lead – speak truth, inspire and scream at the top of your lungs that everyone’s going to have a dance party.

(As I woke up in Nashville today and walked around town, I can attest to Nashville definitely partying last night. There’s glitter, some throwup, tons of cheap cowboy hats scattered throughout and I even saw a couple cowboy boots. Well done everyone!)