Peyton Manning, Luke Bryan Use Taylor Swift To Savagely Roast The Jets

Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan couldn’t pass up the chance to roast the Jets during the CMA Awards.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning hosted the major country music event Wednesday night, and they found a way to slip Taylor Swift and the NFL into the action. After all, Swift has taken the football world by storm ever since she started dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

The league’s tweets about her literally get more engagement than actual highlights and her presence at stadiums take over broadcasts.

She also apparently puts more butts in the seats than the Jets!

Taylor Swift has taken the NFL by storm. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning used her to poke fun at the Jets. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan use Taylor Swift to drag the Jets.

“Do you know the difference between Taylor Swift and the New York Jets,” Manning asked the country music star during the CMA Awards.

Bryan pretended to think about it for a moment before responding with, “Taylor can sell out a stadium.”

The former Colts and Broncos QB noted he needed Bryan to crack the punchline so that he wouldn’t get in trouble. You can watch the humorous moment unfold below, and definitely send your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"Do you know the difference between Taylor Swift and the New York Jets?"- Peyton Manning at the CMA Awards



"Taylor can sell out a stadium."- Luke Bryan



"You nailed it."- Peyton



Your move, @AaronRodgers12… 😂#NFL #Jets #TaylorSwift #Swifties pic.twitter.com/kcQrWPSSmx — Rob “Lep” Lepelstat (@RobLep1) November 9, 2023

However, the Jets didn’t take that remark lying down. The team took to X to tweet a photo of a packed MetLife Stadium.

Tell me you’re salty without actually telling me you’re salty.

what are we talking about Peyton pic.twitter.com/sT4iWkFSmX — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 9, 2023

Nobody get too fired up. It’s just a joke, and for the most part, it’s pretty accurate that the Jets aren’t exactly a super relevant team. They were for a few snaps before Aaron Rodgers went down, and to the team’s credit, has somehow managed to sit at .500 through eight games. However, they’re definitely fair game for this kind of joke. Also, Peyton Manning is outrageously talented. He won two Super Bowl rings and is better on TV than the overwhelming majority of people paid to talk. The man is incredibly talented, and it’s awesome to see his influence and presence only grow.