Gervonta Davis Hops On IG Live From Jail, Calls Judge Crazy

The biggest name in boxing is fighting real legal battles off the canvas.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis, the undefeated boxer (29 wins, 27 KOs) that recently handled Ryan Garcia in seven rounds, made his feelings known about a Baltimore circuit judge with an erratic call from jail, which was streamed on his profile with Instagram Live.

Gervonta Davis Calls Out Judge, Claims Innocence

Davis was taken into custody after violating a 90-day detention sentence from a 2020 hit-and-run.

“Tank” was permitted to spend his detention at his trainer’s house in Baltimore but was found at a Four Seasons hotel in Parkland, Florida.

A cool way to spend detention. Just … not legal.

The boxer tried to argue that he was not breaking the law and that the judge was acting “crazy.”

‼️ Gervonta Davis speaking out FROM INSIDE JAIL on Instagram live today: “This judge is crazy.”



“This judge is crazy, bro,” Davis said. “She locked me up because, basically, I bought a property. I get everything in my power to listen to my lawyers for home detention. I listened to everybody, to the team.”

She’s mad that I bought a property,” Tank added.

“She said she wanted me to be in my apartment, a one-bedroom apartment, and I couldn’t even take that. She wanted me to stay in a one-bedroom. I couldn’t even have my kids come visit me.

“I just wanted to spread light on this situation because I feel like she’s taking advantage of me. The things that she’s doing now is not right.”

According to The Baltimore Banner, “Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy revoked Davis’ house arrest and ordered him to immediately be taken into custody.”

Tank Davis may be the best fighter in boxing, but his troubles may be matching his talent.

In May, charges were dropped against Davis concerning domestic violence allegations by his child’s mother.