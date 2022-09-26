Georgia Tech Football Coach Fired After 1-3 Start: REPORT

Georgia Tech has reportedly parted ways with head football coach Geoff Collins.

Following an embarrassing 1-3 start for the Yellow Jackets, the program pulled the trigger Sunday on firing Collins, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. No official announcement from the school has been made as of Monday morning.

Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins reportedly fired. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Collins ended his time with Georgia Tech with an abysmal 10-28 record since 2019. In Georgia Tech’s three losses to start the season, the Yellow Jackets were outscored 110-20.

A change had to be made, and now it reportedly has been.

To make matters even worse for Georgia Tech, it’s very likely athletic director Todd Stansbury will also be fired, according to the same AJC report.

It’s very common in the world of college football to fire the AD if they made a terrible head coaching hire.

Geoff Collins has a buyout north of $11 million. That’s a lot of money for the Yellow Jackets to pay, and it will reportedly cost Stansbury his job.

Now, the Yellow Jackets will hit the refresh button and start the hunt for a new coach.