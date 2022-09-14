Georgia State Unveils Slick Black Uniforms For Upcoming Game

The Georgia State Panthers will be rocking some awesome uniforms this Saturday.

The Panthers will take the field Saturday night against Charlotte, and they’ll be iced out in black threads.

Take a look at the awesome unis in the reveal video below.

There are a lot of cool uniforms in the college football world, but black uniforms just hit differently. That’s a fact and it’s not up for debate.

Whenever a team takes the field in all-black, you know they mean business. It can be intimidating as all hell. It’s like gearing up for a funeral on the gridiron.

Georgia State unveils black uniforms for the Charlotte game. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/GeorgiaStateFB/status/1570043872419680257)

That’s even truer when talking about night games, which is what Georgia State has this weekend against the 49ers.

The lights will be on, the sun will be down and the Panthers will be rocking black uniforms. If that doesn’t get your heart pumping, you’re probably not a real college football fan.

Georgia unveils awesome black uniforms for the upcoming game under the lights against Charlotte. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It should be a ton of fun to see how the Panthers do Saturday night. At the very least, the team will look awesome.