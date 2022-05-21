Georgia Primary Vote Count Nearly Doubles From 2018 — Clay Travis Demands An Apology On Voters’ Behalf

Primary voter turnout has nearly doubled in Georgia from what it was four years ago, and OutKick founder Clay Travis says that a lot of people now owe the good people of Georgia an apology.

Georgia early voting more than doubled in 2022 compared to 2018. Will @JoeBiden apologize for calling the Georgia voting bill Jim Crow 2.0? Will @MLB apologize for pulling the All Star Game from Atlanta? Will left wing media who spread all these lies even cover the truth? pic.twitter.com/jUBGw6C3eQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 21, 2022

All over a voting rights bill that has merely shored up the integrity of Georgian elections. But free and fair elections are a threat to Democrats, so they had to attack the bill the only way they know how: call it racist.

Let’s start with Joe Biden. Travis reminds us that just last year, Biden called the bill “Jim Crow 2.0” and “despicable.” He even went so far as to say that it “makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle.”

No one ever said Biden was a wordsmith.

Anyway, he wasn’t alone in his mischaracterization of the bill. As Travis points out, Major League Baseball also has to answer for moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta and into Denver last year.

As we at OutKick reported recently, “That decision not only affected fans around the country who had made travel arrangements to attend the All-Star Game, but it devastated the local Atlanta community, which had looked forward to the hefty bump in commerce that the event inevitably brings.”

Atlanta is a majority-black city, and no one was hit harder by the decision to relocate the All-Star Game than local business owners, many of whom are black.

Now, everyone who promulgated the lies about the Georgia voting rights bill and wreaked such havoc on the Georgian economy must be held to account, Travis says.

Whether that will actually happen is anyone’s guess. In the meantime, Georgia voters of all races will continue to participate in the democratic process in record numbers — only now, they can also trust the legitimacy of the results.