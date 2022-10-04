Georgia Election Law Has Been Upheld, So Where is MLB’s Apology?

An Obama-appointed federal judge sided with the state of Georgia on Friday, upholding a Georgia election law.

The decision is a blow to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and her voting rights group, “Fair Fight Action.” They argued that the election law was discriminatory.

President Biden labeled the Georgia law, “Jim Crow in the 21st century.”

Many in the mainstream media jumped on the social media mob outrage and ran with that narrative as well. Major League Baseball even moved the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta because of the law.

Democrat Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued that the Georgia voting law was unconstitutional.

The law has since been upheld by a U.S. District Judge.

OBAMA-APPOINTED JUDGE UPHOLDS GEORGIA LAW

In his decision U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones, who was appointed under former President Barack Obama writes, “Although Georgia’s election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the constitution nor the [Voting Rights Act].”

“The Court finds that plaintiffs have failed to prove that the burdens imposed by [exact match] outweigh the State’s interests in preventing fraud,” the Judge continued.

Exact match refers to Georgia’s absentee ballot policies. It required an “exact match” that names and addresses between voters IDs and voter registration records.

Abrams’s Fair Fight group filed a lawsuit against Georgia’s secretary of state soon after her 2018 election defeat. They argued that the law represented “gross mismanagement” of the state’s election that violated Georgia voters’ constitutional rights.

Jones ruled that Fair Fight had not provided “direct evidence of a voter who was unable to vote, experienced longer wait times, was confused about voter registration status by being in [exact match] status, or experienced heightened scrutiny at the polls due to [exact match]” policies.

The judge added that the state’s justifications for its use of several practices raised in the lawsuit “outweigh any potential burdens on voters.”

Some of the practices have since been changed since the 2018 election.

CRICKETS FROM MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Meanwhile, some are demanding answers from Major League Baseball after their “Woke” decision of moving the 2021 MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver. MLB cited the controversial law when it made the call to move the game.

MLB’s absurd move actually hurt local Atlanta businesses, many of whom were the same minority-owned ones that the League claimed they were protecting. Those small businesses coming out of a pandemic where they were forced to shut down for months, were relying on that revenue from the All-Star Game weekend. As a result, that financial help never came.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp denounced the MLB move as “cancel culture,” adding that the league was being swayed by activists.

OutKick’s Clay Travis has previously asked MLB for an explanation.

Why did MLB interfere with the citizens of Atlanta and the state of Georgia as a whole?

Shouldn’t they have been allowed to decide for themselves how they want to be governed?

OutKick reached out to Major League Baseball but has not received a comment.

WHY ISN’T ANYONE TALKING ABOUT THIS?

Major League Baseball’s decision to move both the All-Star Game and the surrounding festivities received a TON of media coverage.

One would think that Judge Jones’ new ruling would receive the same amount of coverage.

Instead there’s been hardly any.

The damage is done and yet you hear no apologies from MLB.

Fair Fight Executive Director Cianti Stewart-Reid admitted that the ruling was “a significant loss for the voting rights community.”

She added that they will continue to fight. “Litigation is only one tool to fight against voter suppression,” Stewart-Reid said.

Stacey Abrams is running against Gov. Brian Kemp once again. She currently trails in the polls.

Despite not being allowed to host the All-Star Game last year, the city of Atlanta had the final laugh. The Atlanta Braves ended up winning last year’s World Series.

The team is also heading back to the playoffs this year.