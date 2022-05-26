MLB Refuses To Apologize For Pulling All-Star Game: Clay Travis

Clay Travis continued his discussion on Georgia voting and why the MLB should apologize for pulling the All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

Clay emphasized that we were told by MLB that Georgia was passing a Jim Crow 2.0 bill that would limit voting, but instead “the new bill actually just strengthened the law to allow more people to vote – 63 percent more people voting.”

MLB IGNORES GEORGIA VOTING SURGE AFTER CITING VOTER SUPPRESSION FOR MOVING ALL-STAR GAME

OutKick reached out to MLB requesting for comment on why they were wrong last year to pull the All-Star Game, but there has still been no response.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: