Massive Georgia Commit Makes 6’6″, 365lb Eagles Defensive Tackle Jordan Davis Look Normal Sized

There are still a few months to go in the 2023 college football recruiting cycle, but Georgia is on its way to finishing in the top-five, if not the top-two. As things currently stand, after the Early Signing Period opened on Wednesday, the Bulldogs have the No. 2-ranked class in the country.

A large part of that ranking is Jamaal Jarrett— literally. A very, very large part of it.

Jarrett, a four-star defensive lineman from North Carolina, had 27 scholarship offers from Big Ten schools like Penn State and Michigan, to ACC schools like Miami and Maryland, to SEC programs like LSU and Tennessee, among others. He could have gone virtually anywhere in the country— nobody would have turned him down.

In the end, however, Jarrett committed to Georgia in July and signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period. He will be a Bulldog next year and adds to a large pipeline of defensive monsters in Athens.

Jarrett fits Georgia’s defensive tackle mold perfectly. He is a big, disruptive presence in the middle with an uncanny ability to plug gaps and cause chaos.