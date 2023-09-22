Alabama, Georgia And..Britney Spears? Remembering The 2007 Clash In Tuscaloosa That Had Folks At Home Laughing, Confused

Videos by OutKick

I remember the 2007 early season matchup between Alabama and Georgia like it was yesterday, with a game coming down to overtime and viewers at home wondering why Britney Spears became a part of the broadcast.

One of the reasons why I remember it so vividly is because I was in the stands during this battle, just a young college student visiting friends in Tuscaloosa. For the folks who weren’t in a packed out Bryant Denny Stadium, ESPN announcer’s Mike Patrick and Todd Blackledge provided the soundtrack to a thrilling game on September 22nd, 2007.

We’ve seen enough of these Alabama-Georgia matchups over the past few years lead to national championships and SEC title game thrillers. But the 2007 game was almost like a precursor for what was to come over the last sixteen years.

People watch the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium September 22, 2007 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

What most people weren’t expecting to remember from that overtime thriller was Britney Spears, who was making her own headlines at the time. But thanks to announcer Mike Patrick, we will always have that one hilarious moment where for ten seconds of the captivating game, the attention was on the pop singer.

September 22, 2007: In the middle of OT between Georgia and Alabama, ESPN announcer Mike Patrick randomly asks what Britney Spears is doing with her life.



Todd Blackledge is practically speechless. pic.twitter.com/8M8VmUjS5X — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) September 22, 2023

The moment came at the craziest time possible, with Alabama leading Georgia 23-20 in overtime. The Tide had trailed 20-10 at one point, but thanks to a field goal and John Parker Wilson touchdown, along with a Georgia missed FG at the end of regulation, it was about to get pretty awkward.

As the crowd began to roar, with Alabama leading by a field goal, Mike Patrick caught the entire college football world by surprise, including his broadcast partner Todd Blackledge. During all of the chaos, Patrick somehow inserted Britney Spears into the moment.

“I have an important question for you,” Mike Patrick proclaimed to Blackledge. “What is Britney doing with her life?”

This question prompted Blackledge to ask “Britney Who?”, and the rest was history.

Flashback Friday to this day 16 years ago



Georgia beats Alabama in Tuscaloosa on a 25 yard TD Pass from Matt Stafford to Mikey Henderson in OT pic.twitter.com/jT4T6URMYX — Back2Back 704 Dawg ➐ (@FSFRecruits) September 22, 2023

After this hilarious exchange that would still be remembered to this day, Matthew Stafford hit Mikey Henderson for the 25-yard touchdown to end the game.

Georgia would go on to finish the season ranked 2nd in the country, while Alabama would suffer losses to the likes of Auburn, FSU and even Louisiana Monroe.

Both teams went on to find further success, with Nick Saban winning multiple titles and Georgia winning back-to-back national champions. But years later, the memory of Mike Patrick and Britney Spears lives on, thanks in-part to social media.

Man, that was one wild football game.