CFB Fast Forward: Colorado Still Unbeaten Following Crazy Finish, After A Wild Saturday. All Eyes On Oregon, Tuscaloosa, South Bend

If you came into yesterday thinking College Football was going to have a ‘slow’ day, you were sorely mistaken after the final whistle. From Alabama’s quarterback problems, to the Deion Sanders-Jay Norvell showdown in Colorado, we were treated to a number of wild games and QB questions.

We all watched the buildup between Colorado and Colorado State all week, while Nick Saban tried to figure out his quarterback situation at South Florida. What we didn’t think would happen was Alabama struggling to beat the Bulls, behind another Saturday of bad decisions. If you were tired of hearing Nick Saban discuss his quarterbacks, I’d advise you to stay away from social media this week.

In what turned out to be one of the best games of the day, Colorado somehow found a way to beat Colorado State in overtime. Trailing by eight points, Sheduer Sanders drove his team 98-yards for the touchdown, then connected on the 2-point conversion.

After going back-and-forth in the first overtime, Colorado scored on its possession in the second overtime.Then, the Buffs held the Rams out of the end zone, with the game finishing at 2:30am ET as the fans celebrated throughout Folsom Stadium. Whether it was delirium or excitement, the Buffs were 3-0 on the season, and held off a pesky Colorado State, in one of the best games of the early 2023 season.

In case you were wondering about that handshake between Deion Sanders and Jay Norvell, it was nothing but respect following the game.

All good with the handshake between coaches pic.twitter.com/SUbdZzNOsL — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 17, 2023

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks on the field as players warm up before a game against the Colorado State Rams. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The SEC Delivered Saturday

While the college football community didn’t think much of Georgia-South Carolina, both teams proved us wrong, in different ways. And for what we thought could be a close game in ‘The Swamp’, Florida ended up humbling Tennessee in dramatic fashion.

Did you expect Florida State to struggle with Boston College, coming down to the final possession? I bet you did not, which is another reason to never doubt a ‘stale’ slate in college football. What about Missouri winning on a 61-yard field goal as time expired to beat No.15 Kansas State? Yea, you weren’t looking for that one with anticipation, until the game delivered.

Point is, you’ve now learned your lesson of complaining about any weekend during the college football season. We only get four months of this, so stop the complaining.

The game we’ve been looking forward to in South Bend is finally upon us. For the past few weeks, we’ve wondered what Ohio State and Notre Dame would look like. Ryan Day is bringing his Buckeyes to the Golden Dome to face Sam Hartman and this entertaining Fighting Irish offense.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws the football during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 22, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hopefully this game lives up to the hype, with other networks moving around their premier games of the day, just so they don’t compete with this one. Can Marvin Harrison Jr. go-off against a solid Notre Dame defense? This is what we have to look forward to next weekend, with this game having a chance to catch a lot of eyes.

Ole Miss Heads To Tuscaloosa To Face A Wounded Alabama

Let’s not sugarcoat the situation at Alabama, it’s pretty rough. Nick Saban played both Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson in Saturday’s close win over South Florida. All the while, Jalen Milroe sat on the sidelines, not looking as if he would sniff the field. I have no idea what Tommy Rees and Saban decide to do next week, but they better figure it out quick.

Lane Kiffin is bringing his high-octane offense to Tuscaloosa looking for blood. Led by QB Jaxson Dart, this is the type of game that Ole Miss could win by two touchdowns if Bama doesn’t figure out how to block a defensive end. Keep an eye on Tuscaloosa, with kickoff set for 3:30 ET on CBS.

Florida State-Clemson Is The Noon Game. Upset Potential?

It’s gotten pretty bad for Clemson that ABC would decide to put their matchup against No.3 Florida State at noon. This is the type of game that deserves a crowd that gets a full day of drinking before kickoff, but nope, it’s a nooner. Coming off a close win against Boston College, the Seminoles were lucky that Jordan Travis is feeling ok, after landing on his arm and scaring coach Mike Norvell.

Quarterback Jordan Travis #13 of the Florida State Seminoles attepmts to dive in the endzone only to come up short during the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on October 15, 2022 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Tigers defeated the Seminoles 34 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

As for Clemson, they had a tune-up game against Florida Atlantic, which they took care of. If the Tigers plan on upsetting Florida State, QB Cade Klubnik needs to have a clean day at the office, while the defense pressures Jordan Travis. Either way, this one will start your Saturday, and at least has potential.

Colorado-Oregon Has New Life After Crazy Saturday Night

This could be the one for Deion Sanders where he doesn’t have much to say about his team’s performance postgame. Oregon is throwing fire right now on offense, led by quarterback Bo Nix, who continues to look like a Heisman contender. This will be the first true test of the season for Colorado, especially from an offensive standpoint.

After Colorado pulled off the crazy comeback in the final minute over Colorado State, I’d say just about anything is possible. But this is a highly touted Oregon team looking to humble the Buffaloes.

This is not TCU or Nebraska, no this offense will torch you in under two minutes. Add the fact that this game is in Eugene, Oregon and we’ve got ourselves a hostile environment waiting. I didn’t expect to be writing about this game before the season started, but here we are, with both teams 3-0 on the season. This one starts at 3:30 ET, which is a nice primer for the night ahead.

Iowa-Penn State Worth Watching? How About UCLA-Utah?

I have no idea how to answer this question, given the offensive production of Iowa. But, this will at least be a test for the Penn State offense, against a tough-minded Hawkeye defense. One of the things I’m looking forward to is seeing this game at night, in Happy Valley. Also, don’t forget that CBS has the rights to this game, which kicks off at 7:30 ET.

In the western part of the country, Chip Kelly will take his UCLA Bruins to Utah, for what could be a fun game if Cam Rising is rolling. The Bruins have been surprising this season behind quarterback Dante Moore, who is just a freshman. Also, this game taking place in Utah should bring us an entertaining atmosphere for television. Kickoff is set for 3:30 ET.

As for the rest of college football, don’t forget what happened this weekend. We’re bound to see some upsets that we probably weren’t expecting, so enjoy another Saturday of potential chaos.

I hope you learned your lesson this past Saturday. Don’t overlook any weekend of college football.