CFB Rewind, Look Ahead: Deion Sanders Gains ‘Believers’ Again, Texas Forces Us To Ask The Question, Washington State Delivers

If you thought Week One in college football was chaotic, Week Two told you to hold its beer. Thanks to Deion Sanders continuing to prove folks wrong, Texas overwhelming Alabama and Washington State knocking off Wisconsin, we’re primed for an eventful season.

The day started with Colorado proving once again they aren’t the team most of college football thought they would be in 2023. Then, in dramatic fashion. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns put together a fantastic performance against Alabama, ending the Nick Saban’s home non-conference winning streak. Thanks to Washington State beating #19 Wisconsin, the Pac-12 proved it would be an entertaining season on the West Coast.

Deion Sanders Has Colorado Primed For A 3-0 Start

It might not have been pretty for most of the game, but Colorado once again proved to many doubters that this 2023 season would be different. Not only did they beat Nebraska, they did it when the Buffaloes had to backup last week’s win over TCU.

Not only is Shedeur Sanders playing like one of the top quarterbacks in college football, the offense continues to cause problems for opposing defenses. The home opener for Colorado turned into a massive party, with nobody wanting to go home. The city of Boulder is temporarily home to FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, which decided to change plans and stay in Colorado for another week.

Head coach Matt Rhule of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes have a word after a Colorado Buffaloes win at Folsom Field on September 9, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

This will get extra spicy next week, with ESPN sending its College Gameday crew to Boulder, while it broadcasts the Buffaloes game against Colorado State. Think about that for a minute, two different national pregame shows will broadcast from Colorado, for a game against Colorado State.

But, it’s not the matchup they’re concerned with, it’s Deion Sanders, obviously. FOX has chosen to milk everything they can from Coach Prime, while ESPN will get its first taste of promoting a Colorado game with its pregame show. If you would’ve told me three weeks ago that both networks would be pushing in their chips for a game that would be laughed at in the past, I’d call you crazy. But here we are.

Alabama Humbled By Texas, With Longhorns Getting Attention

After the wild game that I witnessed in-person on Saturday night, I wondered aloud how far Texas could take this win over Alabama. Not only did the Longhorns make Nick Saban cringe on the sidelines with its dominating defensive line play, it also raised numerous questions about the Tide.

We can take this Texas win and measure them for the rest of the season, in its quest to finally win the Big 12 title after more than 5,000 days. They certainly earned it after Quinn Ewers and his receivers embarrassed the Alabama secondary. But the real question is whether they can back this up.

The Longhorns will head home to play Wyoming, in what could be a test for the Texas locker room in staying focused after the emotional win over Alabama. Meanwhile, Nick Saban looks to get his team to regroup for a trip to play South Florida in Tampa.

What we will find out in the aftermath of the game in Tuscaloosa is which team can handle the result better. Alabama has a number of questions marks on both sides of the ball, which they better figure out in a hurry. While Texas, who looked like the more dominating team for sixty minutes, has a chance to make this a playoff season. But, it’s one game at a time, which starts next week in Austin and Tampa.

Luke Fickell, #19 Wisconsin Fall To The Remaining Pac-12

Fist off, congrats to Washington State, who have been put through the ringer over the last month in Pac-12 realignment. One of the two remaining teams for the 2024 season, the Cougars raced out to a 24-6 lead over the Badgers, only to see the double-digit lead fall apart.

Leading 24-22 in the final seconds of the third quarter, Washington State found a way to stop the Badgers’ momentum, delivering the final touchdown blow with 5:30 remaining. As the crowd stormed the field in Pullman, you could feel the sense of relief through the television screen.

Go Cougs, I've always said it pic.twitter.com/GkCWsj17ac — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 10, 2023

As the season continues, the future will be figured out for Washington State. They’d rather keep the Pac-12 name and invite some friends to the party, while withholding current members who are leaving to have a say in their future. Either way, we have no idea what the season will turn into for the Courgars, but on Saturday night, they got to celebrate. Next up, a win against Northern Colorado, while Wisconsin hosts a feisty Georgia Southern team, led by former USC coach Clay Helton.

Well, I’m not going to sugarcoat it for you, we’re gonna need some teams to play above their heads. One of the most intriguing matchups will pit LSU against Mississippi State, in Starkville. The Tigers destroyed Grambling, while the Bulldogs beat Arizona at home. We do get Tennessee and Florida, in Gainesville, which is always a heated matchup.

Could Kansas State going on the road to Missouri present a trap-game for the Wildcats? How about Minnesota playing North Carolina in Chapel Hill? This has a bit of potential, maybe. After App State scared the heck out of the TarHeels on Saturday night in overtime, this might turn into bad news for the Gophers.

And, if you’re looking to watch a Heisman contender (Michael Penix Jr.) on the road in what could be an entertaining environment, checkout Washington and Michigan State.

Other than those matchups, enjoy your favorite team and prepare for some type of crazy finish that’s bound to happen. Coming off a wild Week Two in College Football, I’d say just about anything can happen.