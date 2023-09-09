Welcome Back To The National Stage, Colorado Fans; Deion Sanders Has Buffs Backers Rocking

Videos by OutKick

We all knew that Deion Sanders was bringing his luggage to Colorado, but getting fans to buy-in was a whole different element of the job. After months of promoting his program and using Boulder as a backdrop, Deion has the city rabid for the Buffaloes.

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen this type of energy around the program, especially on a gameday. Fans were arriving around 5 a.m. for today’s kickoff, with a student section that I don’t think has stopped hitting the sauce since last weekend’s win over TCU.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks on the field before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

But the days of giving away tickets for free are now in the past, with fans paying almost $500 bucks just to get into the home opener. But the energy is not only around the stadium, it’s in the streets of Boulder, local neighborhoods and parking lots around the college.

I know it’s college kids and football, but I don’t suspect many parents that sent their kids off to college tover the last few years expected the football team to be a point of excitement. Not only has Deion Sanders brought life into the football building, the City of Boulder is reaping the benefits of the early excitement.

Big Noon Kickoff is officially LIVE from Boulder 🔥🦬@CUBuffsFootball showed up in a BIG way 😤 pic.twitter.com/sScr5b5aUq — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 9, 2023

If you want further proof, look at the scene on Friday night in downtown Boulder, as the crowd prepared for today’s matchup with Nebraska.

Yea, I can’t imagine business owners around the beautiful city in Colorado were thinking a football coach could make this much of an economic spark in his first season.

But no matter what happens today, or next week, Deion Sanders has brought excitement back to Boulder for college football.