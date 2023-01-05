Georgetown Is Historically Bad, But Sophomore Brandon Murray Pulled Off The Dunk Of The Year In Loss To Villanova

One could argue that Georgetown is the worst team in Big East basketball history, but that didn’t stop sophomore Brandon Murray from pulling off the dunk of the year on Wednesday night against Villanova.

Before the midway point of the first half, Murray caught a pass just outside the three-point line and noticed an open lane to the basket.

He took advantage of said open lane.

Murray took flight and didn’t care that Villanova’s Jordan Longino stepped in and attempted to take a charge.

There will not be a better dunk in college basketball this season. Period.

While the dunk was incredible, the Hoyas fell to the Wildcats 73-57 and entered the history books.

With the loss, Georgetown has lost 25 straight regular-season conference games which is the longest losing streak in the history of the Big East.

The Hoyas are 5-11 on the year and 0-5 in the conference this season after enduring a 21-game losing streak a year ago. Georgetown hasn’t won a regular-season conference game since March 2, 2021, a home win over Xavier.

Somehow, someway the team went on a four-game winning streak in last year’s Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden to win the conference title, which is likely the only reason Patrick Ewing is still employed as the team’s head coach.

Ewing has a regular-season Big East record of 26-68 in his sis seasons in charge of the Hoyas.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris