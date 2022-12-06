Georgetown Hoops Giving Out Free Tickets Because Nobody Wants To Watch Patrick Ewing’s Horrible Team

The Georgetown Hoyas used to be one of the most respected men’s basketball programs in the country. The key phrase there is ‘used to be’. Now, Georgetown is begging for fans to come watch the Hoyas play by handing out free tickets.

Georgetown recently announced that all Washington, D.C. residents can get in the door for free for the Hoya’s game against Siena on Wednesday night. All D.C. folks have to do is show their ID at the door. They will be able to walk right into the game.

All D.C. residents can attend the @GeorgetownHoops game this Wednesday for free! Just show your ID at the box office.



Hoyas vs. Siena

Wed., Dec. 7 | 6:30pm#HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/hCHSgB6srV — Georgetown Hoyas (@GeorgetownHoyas) December 5, 2022

While the school and program can spin this as a ‘nice gesture,’ it’s easy to read right through the lines here: the Hoyas are desperate for fans.

This serves as a prime example of just how quickly things can change.

Georgetown won the 2021 Big East Tournament to punch its ticket into the NCAA Tournament that winter. Things seemed to be trending in the right direction for Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas. But that run of success was clearly a false alarm.

The Hoyas went 6-25 a season ago which included an 0-19 conference record.

Somehow, Ewing kept his job as head coach and now has the Hoyas at 4-5 on the year heading into its free-admission game against Siena.

You certainly can’t knock fans for not wanting to pay money to go watch a team that last won a regular season conference game on March 2, 2021.

Georgetown is currently ranked 156th in KenPom rankings after finishing last season 175th in the rankings.