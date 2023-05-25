George Washington University Announces New Nickname To Appease To The Easily Offended Wokes

Videos by OutKick

Pressure started mounting for George Washington University to officially get rid of its Colonials nickname in 2018, and after a half-decade of holding on, the school officially announced its new moniker earlier this week.

George Washington will now go by the name of Revolutionaries, which the woke crowd who forced the name-change in the first place certainly won’t find anything wrong with. GW tabbed NBC anchor Chuck Todd to help reveal the university’s new nickname, which is incredibly on-brand.

The George Washington student body voted out the Colonials nickname in 2019.

“Colonials were active purveyors of colonialism and were complicit in militarized and racialized violence, oppression and hierarchy,” the 2019 petition read. “Colonialism has been historically and contemporaneously built upon usurping land, labor and autonomy from racialized communities through dehumanizing violence and suppression.”

George Washington University no longer goes by the Colonials, its now Revolutionaries. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Over 530 students said the Colonials nickname was “extremely offensive.” The irony here is the majority of those students no longer attend the school given that the uproar began five years ago.

The university will continue to take its time on the change as the new nickname won’t go into effect until the 2023-24 school year.

Ambassadors, Blue Fog, Sentinels, and Revolutionaries were the four finalists to become the new nickname. The odds certainly weren’t in the Revolutionaries’ favor, but apparently, this war-related figure is less offensive than Colonials.

The school is expected to keep its George Washington mascot, at least for now, until the student body sparks up another five-year fight to change that.

How many years until the university changes its name entirely?