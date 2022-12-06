‘George & Tammy’ Is A Must-Watch Series For Country Music Fans

“George & Tammy” is everything fans hoped it would be.

The Showtime series about Tammy Wynette and George Jones‘ relationship premiered this past Sunday night, and expectations were so loud it was a deafening situation before a single second aired.

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon lead the way as the country music legends, and both are absolutely captivating every second they’re on screen.

“George & Tammy” is a great series. (Photo credit: Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME.)

For our younger readers, George Jones and Tammy Wynette were country music’s most powerful couple, but behind the scenes, things were far from rosy.

Jones, who was famous for several historic hits, struggled with substances, and his wife wasn’t much different.

Yet, the duo came together as arguably the greatest power couple in the history of music, despite the fact the relationship only lasted a few years.

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon shine in “George & Tammy.” (Photo credit: Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME.)

“George & Tammy” is a bonafide hit.

At the end of the premiere episode, viewers get to see George and Tammy dive head first into what will become a very rocky relationship. Make no mistake. There’s plenty of love between the two of them. It’s just obvious the love can’t override the demons both wrestle with, which is exactly what happened in real life.

Let me be crystal clear. This isn’t a happy show. In fact, it’s incredibly dark. There’s a line at dinner table where Jones makes his sexual intentions with Wynette crystal clear to her then-husband. This is a TV-MA show for good reason.

Jessica Chastain plays a very convincing Tammy Wynette on “George & Tammy.” (Photo credit: Brownie Harris/Courtesy of SHOWTIME.)

The music elements are also overwhelming and make you only want to indulge more. I don’t know how much Chastain and Shannon are actually singing, but both sell it with ease that they are the country music icons.

The cast is also rounded out with some phenomenal talent, including Walton Goggins of “Justified” fame.

Walton Goggins also stars in “George & Tammy.” (Photo credit: Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME.)

If you’re a country music fan, you have to watch “George & Tammy.” It’s an awesome ride down memory lane that shines a raw and real light on country music’s first family. Only one episode is out, but I’m already hooked. I can’t wait to see what comes next. I hope you also all join me for the journey.