‘George & Tammy’ Looks Like A Must-Watch Series For Country Music Fans

Jessica Chastain’s new Showtime series “George & Tammy” looks like it’s going to be absolutely outstanding.

The highly-anticipated series features Chastain and Michael Shannon as country music legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones.

Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette in “George & Tammy.” (Photo Credit: Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME)

The duo was married from 1969 until 1975, and the relationship was among the most powerful in the history of entertainment. Of course, it was far from perfect, and it seems like the struggles is what the series will shine a light on.

“George & Tammy” will tell a legendary country music story.

It’s honestly hard to overstate how powerful of a couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette were during their years married together.

George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” is viewed by any music fan as one of the greatest songs ever released. The same can be said for Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man.” The legendary song was released in 1968, a year before her marriage to Jones.

The two would both release an incredible number of hits during their career and marriage.

Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain star in “George & Tammy.” (Photo Credit: Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME)

However, behind closed doors, there were multiple issues. Most notably, George Jones spent much of his life struggling with substance abuse issues. Jones didn’t give up drinking until 1999, according to Wide Open Country. He died 14 years later in 2013.

If the trailer is an accurate indication of things to come, “George & Tammy” will show just how volatile things could be at times, while also recognizing the fact both were titans in the world of music.

“George & Tammy” premieres December 4 on Showtime. (Photo Credit: Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME)

Plus, the cast is loaded. Shannon and Chastain are both outstanding talents. Jessica Chastain’s performance in “Lawless” has always stood out to me.

Now, the pair is teaming up to tell the story of one of music’s most famous couples.

Michael Shannon stars as George Jones in “George & Tammy.” (Photo Credit: Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME).

You can watch the series starting December 4 on Showtime. There’s a 100% chance I’ll give it a shot. Anything involving country music and a loaded cast is at least giving a shot.