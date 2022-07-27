Country Music Star John Rich’s New Song Ranks No. 1 After Shunning Woke Record Labels

Country music star John Rich refused to sign with what he called “woke” record labels and released a song directly to Donald Trump’s social media app, Truth Social, and the video platform Rumble.

The result: No. 1 in the world on the Apple iTunes song chart.

Rich’s song “Progress” catapulted ahead of artists like Billie Eilish, Kate Bush, and Lizzo, all of whom have agreements with major record labels.

“Here I am with no record label, no publisher, no marketing deal,” Rich told Just the News about the ranking.

Felt good to beat the machine today:) Thanks to all of you for the massive support! We are making good #Progress #NumberOne #Worldwide pic.twitter.com/8qaWGBrKGd — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) July 23, 2022

Good to see “Running Up That Hill” still experiencing the Stranger Things bump.

Wokeness has infested the music industry, much like its Hollywood counterpart. Record labels and social media platforms only push the artists and songs that fit their preferred messaging.

As a result, Rich says he was suspicious of how Big Tech and radio stations would handle a song with conservative themes.

“When I’m talking about them shutting down our voices, I’m talking about Twitter and YouTube and Facebook,” Rich said. “And I thought, you know what, I’m gonna reach out to Truth Social and reach out to Rumble because they still allow free speech over there.”

Here are the key lyrics from the song:

“There’s a hole in this country where its heart used to be, And Old Glory’s divided, on fire in the street…They say Building Back Better will make America great…If that’s a wave of the future, all I’ve got to say. “They invite the whole world to come live in our land…And leave our countrymen dying in Afghanistan…They say let go of Jesus and let government save…You can have back your freedoms if you do what we say.”

This is why alternative platforms are crucial to the future of content. There’s this niche — half of the country — that feels content no longer caters to their interests. The success of Rich’s single proves the appetite is strong.

And because legacy labels won’t provide artists the opportunity to fill this void, John Rich had to do it himself.