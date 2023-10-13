George Soros Once Wrote An Op-Ed Defending Hamas Against The United States and Israel

Videos by OutKick

As the war between Israel and Hamas escalates, a column from liberal megadonor George Soros resurfaced.

Sixteen years ago, Soros skewered the U.S. and Israel for not recognizing Hamas as a legitimate government.

He titled the piece, which ran in the Financial Times, “America and Israel Must Open the Door to Hamas.”

At the time of the article, Israeli officials had continued to condemn the 2006 Palestinian election that allowed Hamas to govern Gaza.

Israel attributed its response to Hamas’ intentions to establish a Palestinian state including the city of Jerusalem as its capital by way of violence.

Soros countered, writing:

“Israel, with strong US backing, refused to recognize the democratically elected Hamas government and withheld payment of the millions in taxes collected by the Israelis on its behalf.”

“If Israel had accepted the results of the election, that might have strengthened the more moderate political wing,” he added. “Unfortunately, the ideology of the ‘war on terror’ does not permit such subtle distinctions.”

Note: the New York Post was first to reference Soros’ article this week.

George Soros, billionaire and founder of Soros Fund Management LLC, on day three of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. World leaders, influential executives, bankers and policy makers attend the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos from Jan. 21 – 24. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Consider that a decade prior to Soros’ op-ed, the U.S. Department of State had designated Hamas as a “foreign terrorist organization.”

Soros openly backed a terrorist organization, one that would gladly exterminate him for being born a Jew.

Nonetheless, he argued that Hamas’ resistance to “recognize the existence of Israel” should not have been a sticking point for Israel, but a possible “condition for an eventual settlement rather than a precondition for negotiations.”

Soros thought it was more important for the Bush administration and Ehud Olmert’s Israeli government to first call Hamas a government.

The article reflected poorly on Sorors then. It most certainly does today.

Since Saturday, Hamas has committed unspeakable evil. Its atrocities include invading Israel, killing hundreds of music festival attendees, targeting and raping women, destroying villages, kidnapping nearly 200 people, and slaughtering babies.

That is whom Soros supported in an article.

Perhaps he will use the websites he helps fund, like Media Matters, to smear the outlets citing his article this week.

Perhaps his team has already put in the command.

See, few people have caused more harm to public discourse and have faced less criticism than George Soros.

Pick the most abominable person you know in media. Soros is likely worse. And he’s certainly more influential.

Geroge Soros bought his influence by funding organizations that infest society with his filth.

We recently documented how Soros is behind the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the group running point on mainstreaming transgenderism.

Yet almost everyone of note who has questioned him has been called anti-Semitic by the Anti-Defamation League and other ghoulish organizations.

It’s called privilege.

So, it’s hardly a surprise to learn that Soros defended the same terrorist organization that BLM, radical college students, and MSNBC have. Even less surprising is that Soros defended Hamas first.