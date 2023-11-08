Democrat Power Broker Kicked Out Of Eagles Game Over Israeli Flag Vows He’d Do It Again

Videos by OutKick

George Norcross has zero regrets about getting thrown out of an Eagles game after flying an Israeli/American flag.

The Democrat power broker was thrown out of Lincoln Financial Field Sunday during a game against the Cowboys because he hung the flag outside of his box to show support for Israel against Hamas. Security quickly came in and demanded it be removed. He was eventually removed from the game with the team alleging he was “physically and verbally abuse” towards staffers.

Now, Norcross has fired back with his own version of events, and he’s not apologizing for anything.

George Norcross doubles down on support for Israel.

Norcross is taking a firm stance in support of Israel and flying the flag at the game in a NorthJersey.com op-ed titled, “George Norcross: I hung a US-Israeli flag at the Eagles game —and I’d do it again.”

“When video of my removal was posted on the Internet and media outlets began calling, the Eagles issued a defensive statement that I was removed for being “physically and verbally abusive.” The eyewitnesses who watched me get assaulted can attest I was never physically abusive, but I certainly became increasingly loud,” Norcross wrote, in part, in the piece when explaining his side of the story. He then made it crystal clear he doesn’t apologize for a single thing.

He further explained the following stance:

Some may wonder why I am such a strong and vocal supporter of Israel, as I am not Jewish. The reason is simple: I am a student of history and an avid follower of current events. The Holocaust happened because people failed to stand up against antisemitism and the organized campaign to dehumanize and mass murder Jews. And in recent years, antisemitism was once again on the rise across the globe, even before the Oct. 7 attacks. I have been sickened by the rhetoric I’ve seen from across the political spectrum blaming Israel for the murder and rape of its citizens. As an American, I am proud of how many people have stood up to support Israel and its right to defend itself against the terrorist group Hamas. As a longtime season ticket holder and passionate Eagles fan, I am disappointed in the team’s owner and leadership. Because there is no dispute: On Oct. 7, Hamas murdered innocent Israeli civilians, raped woman and butchered children and continues to hold hostages. I believe Israel has the right to defend itself, just as the United States did following the September 11 attacks. I will remain a proud and vocal defender of its right to do so.

Norcross is taking a stand in support of Israel.

There’s no question where George Norcross stands on the issue when it comes to Israel and the war against Hamas.

Unfortunately, many in America are too scared to speak up and do the right thing. People are trying to draw moral equivalencies or straight up defending Hamas. There have been countless examples of people in America cheering in support of Hamas following the October 7th terrorist attack that left more than 1,400 dead and hundreds being taken hostages.

The good news is some people are standing up. Gal Gadot is leading the way in Hollywood, we’re shining a light on the insanity here at OutKick and George Norcross hung a flag supporting Israel and America.

What’s super strange is the Eagles actually showed support for the hostages. Why wouldn’t an Israeli/American flag be acceptable?

Of course, the team is claiming he was thrown out for being physically and “verbally abusive” towards staffers, a claim Norcross completely denies.

We’ll see if Norcross attempts it again, but if he does, there will certainly be plenty of people who support him.