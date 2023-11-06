Security Throws Out George Norcross, A NJ Political Tycoon, For Displaying Pro-Israel Flag At Eagles Game

Videos by OutKick

George Norcross, a powerful political figure in New Jersey, got kicked out of the Eagles-Cowboys game because of his pro-Israel flag.

On Sunday afternoon, the highly-sought “political broker” was removed from his luxury suite. Was he acting drunk or obscene? Not at all. Was he throwing trash at Cowboys fans? Nope.

Norcross’ crime was hanging an American-Israel hybrid flag over the edge of his own box. I wish I were kidding.

Video showed Norcross acting visibly frustrated at the guards who removed him, and rightfully so.

George Norcross was physically removed from the ⁦@Eagles⁩ game today because he is played a banner of the American and Israeli flags outside his box. pic.twitter.com/xsgZN5cEdw — David Wildstein (@wildstein) November 6, 2023

Norcross’ isn’t the only member of his family to show support for Israel. Last month, his brother (and New Jersey representative) Donald called Israel, America’s “most important ally in the Middle East.”

“It was important for myself and my colleagues to travel to Israel to show the strength of the US-Israel relationship and our unwavering bipartisan, bicameral unity for Israel and the Jewish people,” Donald said.

Security Had No Valid Reason to Punish Norcross For His Flag

Lincoln Financial Field’s flag policy states that security guards have discretion to remove fans with flags they deem “offensive.”

“Signs, banners or similar items that are obscene or indecent, not event-related, potentially offensive to other patrons, capable of blocking views of other fans or otherwise deemed dangerous or inappropriate by the Eagles are prohibited,” the policy states.

I get that rules are in place and they should be followed. But Norcross’ flag didn’t breach most of these criteria.

The flag was in no way obscene; it combined the American and Israeli flags into one design. Nothing indecent about that.

It definitely wasn’t blocking anyone’s view either; it was draped on the ledge right outside of the box and wasn’t big enough to distract anyone below.

And if people thought this flag was offensive, they should seek immediate help. Hamas has raped women and used babies as human shields, all while launching a thoroughly unjustified attack on Israel.

If Norcross wanted to support the side that’s getting attacked, then let him do it! It doesn’t matter whether some idiotic Philly fan (of which there are many) called and asked it to be removed, or if security did it on their own volition. Of all the times the Eagles could have let a “non-event related” flag fly, this was the best time to do it.

This situation is a microcosm of the NFL’s hesitancy to support Israel after the attacks started.

Social media took Norcross’ side and bashed Philadelphia for the decision.

I’M WITH GEORGE NORCROSS ON THIS… not the Philadelphia @eagles. George displayed a U.S.-Israel flag from his own box, which he paid for, at today’s game. Eagles security physically removed him. The Eagles owe an apology to George and to the Jewish community. #IStandWithIsrael pic.twitter.com/hcs9SnT64T — Steven Goldstein (@StvenGoldstein) November 6, 2023

This is the same NFL that spits on the graves of veterans by kneeling for the National Anthem. — Project War Path (@ProjectWarPath) November 6, 2023

Had he displayed the Pride or BLM or Antifa or Hamas flag, he’d be celebrated, not removed. — Marc Rudov (@MarcRudov) November 6, 2023

Looks like stupidity is alive and well in Philadelphia. I guess the town’s new nickname should be “The City of Brotherly Love…For Those That Aren’t Pro-Israel.”